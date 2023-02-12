In just over a week, US fighter jets have shot down three ‘suspicious’ objects in North American airspace, including a Chinese spy balloon and two unidentified objects.

Here is all you need to know:

The first incident involved a Chinese spy balloon that was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina on February 4th.

The balloon was part of a large Chinese surveillance program and was carrying high-tech equipment capable of collecting sensitive information.

The US military has reported that the Chinese have been conducting such surveillance for several years and have flown similar balloons over dozens of countries across five continents.

Following the Chinese spy balloon incident, an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 in Alaska airspace on February 11th.

The object was flying at around 40,000 feet and posed a risk to civilian flights, which is why the decision was made to shoot it down.

The White House stated that the object was of a different nature than the Chinese balloon, but no further details about the object have been released, leaving its purpose and origin unknown.

In another incident, an unidentified cylindrical object was shot down by US fighter jets over Canadian airspace on February 12th, which was ordered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden.

The purpose and origin of this object are also unknown, and both leaders have stressed the importance of recovering the object to learn more.

In addition to these incidents, the US military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly, which led to a brief federal closure of airspace. It is unclear whether this event is related to the other incidents.

Overall, these incidents highlight the need for increased vigilance and security measures to protect against potential threats to national security. The US government and its allies must continue to monitor and investigate these incidents to ensure the safety of their citizens and the integrity of their national security.