US shoots down drone, anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea fired by Houthi rebels
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/HOUTHIS-USA-DRONE (URGENT): US shoots down drone, missile in Red Sea fired by Houthis; no injuries- military
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis in the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since Oct. 19.
There was no damage or reported injuries, U.S. Central Command also said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.