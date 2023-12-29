Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis in the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since Oct. 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There was no damage or reported injuries, U.S. Central Command also said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.