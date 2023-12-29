Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  US shoots down drone, anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea fired by Houthi rebels

US shoots down drone, anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea fired by Houthi rebels

Reuters

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/HOUTHIS-USA-DRONE (URGENT): US shoots down drone, missile in Red Sea fired by Houthis; no injuries- military

FILE PHOTO: Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS//File Photo

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis in the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since Oct. 19.

There was no damage or reported injuries, U.S. Central Command also said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

