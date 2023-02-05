US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
Washington has called the balloon a 'clear violation' of U.S. sovereignty.
The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the country's southeastern coast on Saturday, a Reuters witness and U.S. officials said, drawing to a close a dramatic spying saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations.
