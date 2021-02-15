US expresses ‘deep concerns’ over China withholding data from pandemic investigators3 min read . 02:34 PM IST
- National security adviser says it is imperative World Health Organization report be free of China’s intervention
The Biden administration issued a formal statement criticizing China over refusing to provide World Health Organization pandemic investigators with data on early Covid-19 cases that could help explain how the virus spread.
“We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement issued on Saturday. “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government."
