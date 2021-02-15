Subscribe
Home >News >World >US expresses ‘deep concerns’ over China withholding data from pandemic investigators
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ over China withholding data from pandemic investigators

3 min read . 02:34 PM IST Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal

  • National security adviser says it is imperative World Health Organization report be free of China’s intervention

The Biden administration issued a formal statement criticizing China over refusing to provide World Health Organization pandemic investigators with data on early Covid-19 cases that could help explain how the virus spread.

“We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement issued on Saturday. “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government."

