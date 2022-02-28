Russia-Ukraine war: The United States has shut down its embassy in Belarus, and authorized American diplomats in Russia to leave, according to news agency AP.

The US' decision comes in the wake of Russia's full-scale military attack on Ukraine, which is fighting hard to repel the onslaught unleashed by Moscow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," he said.

Today, G7 FMs and Blinken spoke with Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba to express their united support for Ukraine. “We will hold Russia accountable for its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion and will continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," he said.

