US signals fresh 10% to 12.5% tariffs on dozens of countries 'soon,' says Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday that new tariff measures targeting dozens of countries could be announced soon, as President Donald Trump's temporary global tariff regime is set to expire later this week.
"The US has laws to prohibit trading goods with forced labour. Other countries, most don't have a law; those that do don't really enforce it," he told CNBC. "We expect to see some action soon."
However, he could not specify a timeline.
While Trump imposed a 10% global duty this year after a swath of his tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, this levy expires Friday.
Analysts expect that the planned tariffs over forced labour concerns -- which range between 10% and 12.5%-- would replace the temporary duties.
Greer added Tuesday that the new action will cover the vast majority of US trade.
Greer's comments come as the Trump administration recently proposed a wave of new tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on goods from countries over alleged failures to act against forced labour.
The clock is ticking on President Donald Trump's temporary 10% global tariff, introduced in February under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court invalidated his broader "Liberation Day" tariff policy. The measure is scheduled to lapse at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday unless Congress acts to extend it—a move widely seen as unlikely. Even so, the Trump administration has already begun laying the groundwork to preserve its broader tariff strategy through new trade actions.
In early June, the Office of the US Trade Representative proposed more tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 60 economies. The new duties, brought under another section of the 1974 trade law, Section 301, would be imposed in response to alleged forced labour.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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