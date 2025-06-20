US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to ‘bottle attack’ charge at London nightclub

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to a charge that he beat and seriously injured a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023, reported PTI.

The American singer-songwriter and dancer pleaded not guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in Southwark Crown Court.

While, Brown's friend and fellow musician Omololu Akinlolu – performs under the name “Hoody Baby” – pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Earlier, prosecutors had alleged that Brown and Akinlolu assaulted producer Abe Diaw at a bar in the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighbourhood in February 2023.

The prosecutors stated that Brown allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on Diaw and hit him several times with a bottle and then punched and kicked him.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England in May after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.

With agency inputs.