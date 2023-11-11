African-American singer Mary Millben extends warm Diwali wishes to the people of India and shares a video of her singing a devotional hymn.

African-American Singer Mary Millben on Saturday extended warm wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she shared a video of her rendition of the devotional hymn 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' along with a Diwali wish.

In the video, Mary Millben is seen carrying an Indian attire with an orangish pink lehenga, a bindi on her forehead, and has donned jewellery.

"My favorite time of year has come! Diwali! #India, I look forward to celebrating with you this weekend and officially on November 12th. Happy #Diwali to Indian communities across the world! Take your candle, the light inside of you, and go light the world!! I love you, #Bharat! #Deepavali," she wrote on the microblogging site.

The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated around the world. During the five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped.

US Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates early Diwali Kamala Harris on Tuesday celebrated Diwali at her official residence during which she told the guests that it's important to celebrate this festival of light as the world today is facing a "difficult and dark moment" in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"We celebrate Diwali at a time when there's a lot happening in our world. I think it's important that as we celebrate Diwali, which is about celebrating the light, we understand it is always in the context of understanding the contrast between light and dark moments," 59-year-old Harris told media persons.

Nearly 300 people turned up for the Diwali celebrations at the residence of the Vice President in the United States.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti dances during Diwali celebrations The United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was praised for his enthusiastic participation in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in New Delhi. In a video posted on X by Chandigarh University Founder Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on November 10, Garcetti can be seen joining performers on stage for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

"I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr Eric Garcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship between the US and India like this forever!" Sandhu wrote.

Garcetti seems to have clearly practiced the choreography and can be seen enjoying the festivities. He has been very active in participating in local festivals since being posted to India.

