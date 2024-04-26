The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies, including three from India, for facilitating illicit trade and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) transfer on behalf of the Iranian military, the US Department of Treasury said in an official statement.

These companies, individuals and vessels have played a key role in financing and facilitating the clandestine sale of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia’s war in Ukraine, it said.

According to the US Department of Treasury, Sahara Thunder is the main front company that oversees Iran's commercial activities in support of these efforts. The three Indian companies supporting Sahara Thunder are — Zen Shipping, Port India Private Limited, and Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) Private Limited.

The Treasury said Sahara Thunder relies on a vast shipping network involved in the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) to multiple jurisdictions including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and Venezuela.

“Sahara Thunder also plays a key role in Iran’s design, development, manufacture, and sale of thousands of UAVs, many of them ultimately transferred to Russia for use in its war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement read.

"Sahara Thunder has used the CHEM to conduct multiple shipments of commodities since 2022. Iran-based Arsang Safe Trading Co. has provided ship management services in support of several Sahara Thunder-related shipments, including those by the CHEM," it added.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said, "The United States, in close coordination with our British and Canadian partners, will continue to use all means available to combat those who would finance Iran’s destabilizing activities."

“Iran’s Ministry of Defense continues to destabilize the region and world with its support to Russia’s war in Ukraine, unprecedented attack on Israel, and proliferation of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to terrorist proxies," he said.

Iran-based Asia Marine Crown Agency has also served as the port agent in Bandar Abbas, Iran supporting several Sahara Thunder shipments.

