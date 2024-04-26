US slaps sanctions on over dozen firms, including 3 from India, for ‘illicit trade’ with Iran
The US imposed sanctions on companies, including three from India, for facilitating illicit trade and UAV transfer for the Iranian military.
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies, including three from India, for facilitating illicit trade and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) transfer on behalf of the Iranian military, the US Department of Treasury said in an official statement.