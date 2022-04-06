US slaps sanctions on Putin's daughters, banks after Bucha atrocities

US slaps sanctions on Putin's daughters, banks after Bucha atrocities1 min read . 08:21 PM IST
The White House announced sanctions Wednesday on two daughters of Vladimir Putin in retaliation for “war crimes" in Ukraine, saying family members were known to hide the Russian president's wealth.
Putin’s adult children, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s national security council, will also be sanctioned as part of an effort by the US and its allies to crack down on people close to the Russian leader.
Two of Putin’s daughters -- Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova -- presumably will be subject to the new penalties.
The penalties cut of all of Putin's close family members off from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
It also declared "full blocking" sanctions on Russia's largest public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new US investment in Russia was now prohibited.
Other state-owned enterprises that will be subject to full-blocking sanctions include United Aircraft Corporation and United Shipbuilding Corporation.
The US also plans to match a decision by the European Union to phase out imports of Russian coal, as well as to impose a ban on investment in Russia.
