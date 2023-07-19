US soldier detained in North Korea after crossing the border: Report2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST
A US soldier has been detained by North Korea after intentionally crossing the border from South Korea. The soldier was trying to escape being sent home after being charged with assault.
North Korea detained a US soldier who intentionally crossed the border from South Korea in an apparent effort to escape being sent home after being charged with assault, according to an American official.
