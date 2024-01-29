US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the US “shall respond" in response to an overnight drone strike near the Syrian border in northeast Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three American troops and injuries to dozens more.

As reported by AP, Biden blamed the initial US fatalities in months, amid ongoing strikes by similar groups against American forces in the Middle East, on Iran-backed militias. This comes in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war. Biden said, “We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," and after the moment of silence, Biden added, “and we shall respond." Also Read: Top Senators call to ‘hit hard’ Iran after drone attack killed US troops in Jordan Amid a growing threat of military escalation in the area, US officials were actively trying to identify the specific group accountable for the attack definitively. However, their assessment indicates that the responsible party is likely one of several Iranian-backed groups. Biden said in a written statement that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “We will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests."

In response to the perceived threat of US airstrikes, fighters supported by Iran in eastern Syria have started vacating their positions. This information comes from Omar Abu Layla, an activist based in Europe who leads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet. He informed The Associated Press that the affected areas are the strongholds of Mayadeen and Boukamal.

According to the US Central Command, a minimum of 34 troops sustained injuries in the one-way drone attack, with eight of them being transported out of Jordan for further medical attention. The Central Command reported that these eight individuals are in stable condition.

A sizable drone targeted Tower 22, a logistics support base in Jordan situated along the Syrian border. This base is primarily utilized by troops engaged in the advise-and-assist mission for Jordanian forces.

Central Command reported that around 350 US Army and Air Force personnel were stationed at the base. The three individuals who lost their lives and the majority of those injured were Army soldiers, as revealed by several anonymous US officials providing information not yet disclosed to the public.

As reported by AP, the undisclosed small installation in Jordan comprises U.S. engineering, aviation, logistics, and security troops. According to Austin, these troops are deployed there “to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS."

According to three sources, the drone hit near the soldiers' sleeping quarters, explaining the significant number of casualties.

AP reported that the US military facility located at al-Tanf in Syria is 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Tower 22. This Jordanian base serves as a crucial logistical centre for US forces operating in Syria, including those stationed at al-Tanf, positioned near the intersection of the borders of Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.

In a statement on Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, the country “condemned the terrorist attack" that targeted the US troops. That report described the drone strike as targeting “an outpost on the border with Syria" and said it did not wound any Jordanian troops.

“Jordan will continue to counter-terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and weapons across the Syrian border into Jordan, and will confront with firmness and determination anyone who attempts to attack the security of the kingdom," the statement attributed to Muhannad Mubaidin, a government spokesman, said.

American military personnel have historically utilized Jordan as a strategic base, given its proximity to Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. Approximately 3,000 US troops are usually deployed across various locations in Jordan.

Since the conflict in Gaza commenced on October 7, Iranian-backed militias have targeted American military installations in Iraq over 60 times and in Syria more than 90 times. These attacks have involved a combination of drones, rockets, mortars, and ballistic missiles.

The recent attack on Sunday marked the first instance of American troops in Jordan being targeted during the Israel-Hamas war and resulted in the loss of American lives. Numerous US personnel have sustained injuries, including individuals with traumatic brain injuries, throughout these attacks.

The militias have justified their attacks by stating that they are retaliatory measures against Washington's backing of Israel in the Gaza conflict, to compel the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

In response, the US has taken actions in recent months, targeting locations in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, aimed at responding to attacks on American forces in the area.

Additionally, these actions seek to discourage Iran-backed Houthi rebels from persisting in their threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

(With inputs from AP)

