US sounds alarm bells as China's military flexes muscles in drills around Taiwan

The United States has not provided a clear statement on whether it would defend Taiwan with military force.
China’s recent military drills around Taiwan have prompted a call for restraint from the United States. The US State Department called on Beijing to maintain the status quo and not escalate tensions.
A spokesperson for the department emphasised that the US was prepared to meet its security commitments in the region and was confident that it had sufficient resources to ensure peace and stability. The US has long-standing military ties with Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing. However, the US has not been clear on whether it would militarily defend Taiwan.
The US has treaty-bound commitments to protect allies in the area, most notably Japan, whose waters were affected during China’s last round of military exercises near Taiwan in August. China announced its latest military drills as a “stern warning" to Taiwan, whose president, Tsai Ing-wen, recently met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
US officials have described Tsai’s visit as a routine “transit" to and from Latin America, and have called on China to remain calm. The US State Department spokesperson reiterated that there was no reason for China to overreact or to turn Tsai’s visit into something it was not.
Although China initially responded in a more muted fashion than it did in August, McCarthy, whose meeting with Tsai was seen as a way to avoid more serious repercussions from China, later took to Twitter to voice his defiance.
McCarthy said that, as the Speaker of the House, he was not going to allow China to dictate where he could travel to or whom he could communicate with.
The US has a complicated relationship with Taiwan, which has been self-ruling since the end of a civil war in 1949. Beijing considers the island to be a part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.
