'US, South Korea deliberately stir up tensions': China warns against 'provoking confrontation' with North Korea1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:45 PM IST
China warned Washington and Seoul against ‘provoking confrontation’ with North Korea after President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart said Pyongyang would face the ‘end’ of Kim Jong un's leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal.
China has issued a stern warning to the US and South Korea on Thursday - mere hours after top leaders "the end" of Kim Jong Un's regime. Beijing warned the allied nations against "provoking confrontation" with North Korea, calling for all involved parties to play a ‘constructive’ role. The remark comes amid President Yoon Suk Yeol's six-day state visit to the US.
