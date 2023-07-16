US, South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drill to counter North's nuclear threats1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST
The US, South Korea, and Japan conducted a joint naval missile defense exercise to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The United States, South Korea, and Japan on Sunday held a joint naval missile defense exercise to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, the South's navy said. This came after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×