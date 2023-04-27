US, South Korea warn Pyongyang on nukes, unveil deterrence plan

US, South Korea warn Pyongyang on nukes, unveil deterrence plan2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:11 AM IST
The United States on Wednesday pledged to involve South Korea in strategic planning for the use of nuclear weapons in any conflict with North Korea, in return for an agreement that Seoul will not pursue its own nuclear weapons.
