US, South Korea warn Pyongyang on nukes, unveil deterrence plan

The United States on Wednesday pledged to involve South Korea in strategic planning for the use of nuclear weapons in any conflict with North Korea, in return for an agreement that Seoul will not pursue its own nuclear weapons.

The agreement, which is also termed as Washington Declaration by the two sides, emerged after talks between US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, who was meeting with the President at the White House today. The talks covered several issues including North Korea, semiconductor chips and trade and the Ukraine war.

At a joint news conference, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he and President Biden had agreed on steps to strengthen South Korea's defenses in response to the threat posed by North Korea.

"Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the United States nuclear weapons," the South Korean President said.

Biden called the US-South Korean relationship the “linchpin of regional security and prosperity," adding, “Today I’m proud to say, Mr. President, that I think our partnership is ready to take on any challenges."

“Our alliance is an alliance of values based on our shared universal values of freedom and democracy," the South Korean President said in response. “It is not a contractual alliance" but an “everlasting partnership," he added.

As part of the Washington Declaration, the US will deploy a ballistic-missile submarine to South Korea in a show of force. But Biden made clear no US nuclear weapons would be stationed on South Korean territory.

“I have absolute authority as commander in chief and the sole authority to use a nuclear weapon, but … what the declaration means is that we're going to make every effort to consult with our allies when it's appropriate, if any action is so called for," Biden said.

The two presidents also discussed tensions between China and Taiwan and Chinese military activities in the South China Sea. They also stressed the importance of preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The two leaders strongly opposed "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, including through unlawful maritime claims, the militarization of reclaimed features, and coercive activities".