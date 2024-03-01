US space news: Odysseus spacecraft goes dormant on moon after lopsided landing
Odysseus, the U.S. spacecraft, went dark on the moon after a flawed landing. Intuitive Machines received a farewell transmission and plans to reawaken it if solar power is sufficient. The spacecraft's operation was hindered by the landing
Odysseus, the first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon in half a century, lost power and went dormant on Thursday as it entered a frigid lunar night, ending its core mission after a lopsided touchdown one week ago that hindered its operations and scientific goals.
