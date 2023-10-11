US speaks on Iran's role in Hamas attack, says ‘No evidence of direct involvement…’
US State Department says it's premature to draw conclusions on Iranian involvement in Hamas attack
The United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that no evidence of direct Iranian involvement in the devastating attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. Earlier, it was reported that Iran had helped Hamas plot the rocket attack on Israel and approved of the assault during a meeting in Beirut last week, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.