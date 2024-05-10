US says treatment of spices with ethylene oxide is 'safe' as Hong Kong, Singapore ban some MDH, Everest products
MDH, Everest row: The American Spice Trade Association has said ethylene oxide – reportedly found in some products of MDH and Everest brands – is currently permitted for use on spices in the US.
The American Spice Trade Association (ASTA) on Friday informed in a letter that both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have concluded that consumption of spices treated with ethylene oxide (ETO) is safe. The statement came after Hong Kong and Singapore took action against several spice variants manufactured by Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Food Products.