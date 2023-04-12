US stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, says Blinken2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:55 PM IST
- The United States has been providing assistance to Ukraine since Russia initiated its military operation on February 24, 2022.
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, recently had a conversation with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in which he reaffirmed the United States' dedication to supporting Kiev for as long as necessary, according to a statement from the US State Department.
