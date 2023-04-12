The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, recently had a conversation with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in which he reaffirmed the United States' dedication to supporting Kiev for as long as necessary, according to a statement from the US State Department.

"Secretary Blinken underscored Ukraine's success as vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the United States' commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

Good to connect with @DmytroKuleba this morning to discuss updates to Ukraine’s counteroffensive and air defense options. We’re committed to standing with Ukraine as long as it takes, and to supporting a successful counteroffensive. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 11, 2023

The two leaders discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine's spring counteroffensive, including security assistance pledges from allies and partners, said Patel.

The United States has been providing assistance to Ukraine since Russia initiated its military operation on February 24, 2022.

In recent weeks, the US announced its commitment to send $350 million worth of weapons and equipment to Ukraine as the conflict with Russian forces persists, particularly in the battle for control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at USD 350 million," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement issued by the US State Department on Monday.

The United States commends the efforts of over 50 nations that have united to provide support to Ukraine in its defence of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as stated in the statement.

"This week, as Russia's unconscionable war of aggression against Ukraine continues at a great human cost, we are again reminded of the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the Ukrainian people, and the strong support for Ukraine across the international community," Blinken said.

In February, the United States revealed a new security package plan which includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance worth up to $425 million, along with $1.75 billion in funds for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), as stated in the statement released by the US Department of Defense.

The recently announced security package from the United States includes $425 million drawn from existing stocks of the Department of Defense, as well as $1.75 billion from the USAI funds.

With this new package, the total assistance provided to Ukraine since Russia's military operation began in February of the previous year amounts to $29.3 billion.

(With inputs from ANI)