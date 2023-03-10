US staring at Lehman redux? Silicon Valley Bank’s swoon may be recession signal

US staring at Lehman redux? Silicon Valley Bank’s swoon may be recession signal4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
The California-based lender to startups dropped 60% on Thursday, taking its far larger peers tumbling with it.
It was a bad day for the banking industry Thursday. The benchmark KBW Bank Index tumbled as much as 8.1% in its biggest one-day decline since June 2020. The biggest loser in that index was SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, which plunged 60%. It’s not that Silicon Valley Bank was down in sympathy with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp.; those banking behemoths — and arguably the stock market as a whole — dropped because of Silicon Valley Bank. Wait. Silicon Valley who?
