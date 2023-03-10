US staring at Lehman redux? Silicon Valley Bank’s swoon may be recession signal

Therein lies the problem. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent surprised the market late Wednesday by saying it had sold about $21 billion of securities from its portfolio, which will result in an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion for the first quarter. SVB also sold $1.25 billion of common stock and $500 million of securities that represent convertible preferred shares. Plus, General Atlantic committed to purchase $500 million of common stock, taking the total amount being raised to about $2.25 billion.To be clear, having to raise money on short notice is never a good look for a bank. But what seemed to surprise everyone is the reason SVB gave for needing to raise capital: those startups with deposits at the bank are pulling cash out. That makes sense. Venture capital funding has dried up as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate increases make investors more circumspect, particularly amid concerns that the economy will inevitably be pushed into a recession. Such funding fell 35% last year, according to venture capital firm Partech Partners.

