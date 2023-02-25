US stocks slump on inflation data, biggest weekly drop of 2023
All three indexes posted weekly declines of around 3%, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for its biggest weekly decline in five months.
Wall Street closed well down on Friday, dragging all three main stock indexes to their biggest weekly drop of 2023, as investors braced for the possibility of more aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve as U.S. economic data pointed to resilient consumers.
