US strikes give Iran legal right to exit nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, says Iranian lawmaker

Article 10 states that an NPT member has 'the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country'.

Updated22 Jun 2025, 03:16 PM IST
The Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran before June 21 airstrike.
The Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran before June 21 airstrike.(Maxar Technologies via AFP)

With the United States struck three key nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday night, the latter's Parliament Foreign Policy Committee Head Abbas Golroo on Sunday cited Article 10 and said Iran has the legal right to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) .

According to the details, Article 10 states that an NPT member has "the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country."

More to come...

