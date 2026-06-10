US hits Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask after Iran shoots down Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz

The United States military launched retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday evening following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces targeting radar installations and infrastructure across Iran's southern Hormozgan province as President Donald Trump ordered the response and Iran's foreign minister warned that no attack would go unanswered.

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Why the US struck Iran: an Apache helicopter was downed over the Strait of Hormuz A one-way Iranian attack drone brought down a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter at approximately 3 am on Tuesday while the aircraft was on patrol over the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Reuters. Trump said the Iranians shot down one of "our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters" while it patrolled the waterway.

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Two crew members were subsequently rescued by a sea drone in what the military described as a first-of-its-kind operation; both are in stable condition.

US Central Command announced the retaliatory operation at 5 pm Eastern Time, framing it as a self-defence action carried out at the direction of the commander-in-chief.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief's direction, in response to yesterday's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," the US military said in a statement.

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Kouhestak, Sirik, Minab and Bandar Abbas were among areas struck in Iran's Hormozgan province Iranian state news agencies Mehr and Fars reported explosions across multiple locations in Hormozgan province in Iran's south. The areas named included Kouhestak, Sirik, Minab and the coastal city of Bandar Abbas. The agencies noted that the precise locations of the blasts had not yet been confirmed.

Iranian state media said no commercial port facilities on Qeshm Island were struck in the latest round of attacks. It also reported that two water storage tanks in Sirik were hit, severing drinking water supplies to the surrounding area. Citing two US officials, CBS News reported that radar sites were among the targets of Tuesday evening's strikes.

Explosion sounds were heard near Jask and across southern Iran's coastal areas Explosion sounds were heard again near the southern Iranian city of Jask, Mehr News Agency reported, citing local sources and residents. The cause of the reported explosions in Jask was not immediately confirmed.

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Iran's deputy foreign minister says the Apache helicopter was not deliberately targeted Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, told Al Jazeera that the helicopter that came down over the Strait of Hormuz was not deliberately targeted by Iran.

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The incident has nonetheless placed severe strain on a two-month ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, coming just one day after Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since that fragile truce took effect.

Iran's foreign minister warns that no attack on Iran will go unanswered Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz sits "thousands of miles away from US shores," challenging the basis for American military presence in the area.

"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," Araghchi wrote. “To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave.”

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Also Read | Iran and Israel pause strikes after fresh exchange of fire

Following the US strikes on Tuesday, Araghchi issued a further statement on X, saying Iran's armed forces would leave "no attack or threat unanswered."

"Leave our region if you want to be safe," he wrote.

White House says a peace deal with Iran remains close despite Tuesday's strikes Despite the military exchange, the White House indicated that diplomatic channels remain open. Politico cited a senior White House official as saying that Trump still believes a peace deal with Iran is within reach.

"Nothing changes where the deal stands right now," the official said, adding that an agreement remains "still close."

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home US hits Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask after Iran shoots down Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz