US launches ‘self-defence’ strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria in retaliation for assaults against US forces
The US military launched strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria.
US forces launched strikes against two locations in eastern Syria that are utilised by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and organisations it supports, the Associated Press (AP) quoted the Pentagon as stating. The strikes were carried out in retaliation for a series of assaults against US forces in both Iraq and Syria.
He said President Joe Biden directed the narrowly tailored strikes “to make clear that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests." He added that the operation was separate and distinct from Israel's war against Hamas.
The Biden administration has stated that it appears Tehran was unaware of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. It has not accused Tehran of playing a direct part in it. The US appears to be worried that Iran and its allies could escalate the dispute into a larger war, despite the fact that Iran has historically backed Hamas.
As per Austin, the US does not seek a broader conflict, but if Iranian proxy groups continue, the US won’t hesitate to take additional action to protect its forces.
According to the Pentagon, all the US personnel hurt in the militant attacks received minor injuries and all returned to duty. In addition, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.
The US, including the Pentagon, has repeatedly said any strike response by America would be directly tied to the attacks on the troops, and not connected to the war between Israel and Hamas. Such retaliation and strikes against Iranian targets in Syria after similar attacks on US bases are routine.
