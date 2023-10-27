US forces launched strikes against two locations in eastern Syria that are utilised by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and organisations it supports, the Associated Press (AP) quoted the Pentagon as stating. The strikes were carried out in retaliation for a series of assaults against US forces in both Iraq and Syria.

Israel-Gaza War Updates LIVE The US strikes reflect the Joe Biden administration's determination to maintain a delicate balance, as per AP. In an effort to prevent further aggression, which might be sparked by Israel's fight against Hamas, the United States wants to take maximum action against Iranian-backed organisations that it believes are aiming at the country. At the same time, it wants to avoid escalating the situation and starting a larger conflict, AP added. Information about the specific targets and other details were not yet provided. Meanwhile, Reuters quoted an official as stating that the US had not coordinated the strikes in Syria with Israel. Since October 17, there have been at least 12 strikes on American sites and troops in Iraq and four in Syria, according to the Pentagon. According to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, two of those assaults that targeted al-Tanf Garrison in Syria and al-Asad Airbase in Iraq using drones resulted in the injuries of 21 US servicemen. In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the “precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17."

He said President Joe Biden directed the narrowly tailored strikes “to make clear that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests." He added that the operation was separate and distinct from Israel's war against Hamas.

The Biden administration has stated that it appears Tehran was unaware of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. It has not accused Tehran of playing a direct part in it. The US appears to be worried that Iran and its allies could escalate the dispute into a larger war, despite the fact that Iran has historically backed Hamas.

As per Austin, the US does not seek a broader conflict, but if Iranian proxy groups continue, the US won’t hesitate to take additional action to protect its forces.

According to the Pentagon, all the US personnel hurt in the militant attacks received minor injuries and all returned to duty. In addition, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.

The US, including the Pentagon, has repeatedly said any strike response by America would be directly tied to the attacks on the troops, and not connected to the war between Israel and Hamas. Such retaliation and strikes against Iranian targets in Syria after similar attacks on US bases are routine.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!