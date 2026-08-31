US strikes Iranian rocket launchers near Strait of Hormuz after month-long pause in attacks; Tehran warns of response

US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday (August 30), marking the first reported US military action against Iran in about a month. The strike ended a period of relative calm in a conflict that has continued intermittently for more than six months.

AP citing a US official reported that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps forces had been preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. The official spoke anonymously because the details involved sensitive military operations.

Iranian casualties and response Iranian semiofficial media reported explosions near Larak Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acknowledged that several of its fighters and other people had been killed or wounded.

The Guard warned that the US attack would lead to retaliation, raising concerns about another escalation in the conflict.

Importance of the Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy routes. Around 20% of global oil supplies normally pass through the waterway.

Iran has used the strategic location to exert pressure on international shipping. Although the US military recently completed clearing sea mines from international shipping routes, relatively few commercial vessels are currently willing to pass through the strait because of the security risks.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the strait remains open and recently stated that 24 vessels had passed through it. However, this represents only a fraction of the roughly 130 vessels that normally passed through the waterway each day before the war.

Shift toward economic pressure The latest US strike comes only days after the Trump administration indicated that it intended to rely more heavily on economic pressure rather than military action.

The administration is considering stronger sanctions against countries and entities that continue doing business with Tehran. The shift reflects growing concerns over the costs of the prolonged conflict and the potential impact on US military readiness.

Concerns over US military resources Months of fighting have placed pressure on American military stockpiles, particularly munitions. US officials are concerned that a prolonged war could reduce the resources available to respond to threats in other parts of the world.

The situation has complicated the administration's earlier emphasis on achieving a quick end to the conflict. Trump has recently said he is “not in a hurry” to bring Iran back to negotiations, while continuing to argue that Iran's leadership has been severely weakened.

Damage to Iran The United States and Israel have repeatedly emphasized the damage inflicted on Iran's military capabilities. Trump has pointed particularly to the weakening of Iran's navy and air force.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have estimated that the country has suffered about $270 billion in direct and indirect economic damage. Israeli strikes during the early weeks of the conflict also reportedly severely disrupted Iran's political and military leadership.

Despite these losses, Iran continues to possess drones and missiles capable of threatening vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Threat to commercial shipping Commercial traffic through the strait remains significantly below normal levels. A multinational coalition overseen by the US Navy said shipping was continuing at reduced levels.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organization reported that an unknown projectile struck a tanker north of Khasab, Oman, on Saturday. The vessel was traveling inbound through the strait.

No casualties or environmental damage were reported, and no group had immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

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