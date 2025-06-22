US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites: Who backed, who condemned, and who raised concerns? Full list

The United States' overnight airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities — including the heavily fortified Fordow site — have triggered a wave of global political reaction, marking a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions. While the Trump administration hailed the strikes as a targeted blow against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reactions from lawmakers and world leaders have ranged from full-throated support to strong condemnation and deep concern. From Washington to Tehran, and Tel Aviv to Brussels, the world is now watching how this volatile moment could reshape geopolitics and possibly push the region closer to wider conflict.

Supporters of the strikes Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump’s decision, calling it a "pivot of history." “Congratulations President Trump, your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on Earth could do,” he went on.

“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons,” he added. “His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace.” “President Trump and I often say, ‘Peace through Strength,’ first comes strength then comes peace,” Netanyahu noted, “and tonight President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

Signs reading "Thank you, Mr President" appeared in Tel Aviv, reflecting public support.

In the United States Republican leaders in the US: Several Republican lawmakers strongly backed the strikes.

“This was the right call. The regime deserves it. Well done,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“We have the best Air Force in the world. Fly, Fight, Win.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) compared the decision to President Obama’s military actions in Libya and Yemen.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA): “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.”

Vice President JD Vance: "We are not at war with Iran. We're at war with Iran's nuclear program."

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth said: "The battle damage assessment is ongoing, but our initial assessment, as the chairman said, is that all of our precision munitions struck where we wanted them to strike and had the desired effect, which means especially in Fordow, which was the primary target here, we believe we achieved destruction of capabilities there."

Hegseth also said: "This mission was not and has not been about regime change. "The president authorised a precision operation to neutralise the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear programme, and the collective self-defence of our troops and our ally, Israel." "When this president speaks, the world should listen. And the US military - we can back it up. The most powerful military the world has ever known - no other country on planet Earth could have conducted the operation that the chairman is going to outline this morning."

Ukraine:

"Ukraine is convinced that Iran's nuclear programme must be stopped..." the foreign ministry stated.

Critics of the strikes Progressive Democrats and Independents:

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorisation is a grave violation of the Constitution,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). "It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) echoed her concerns: “The only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called the strikes "not constitutional."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said the president needs to explain to the American people “why this military action was undertaken.” “Trump administration bears the heavy burden of explaining to the American people why this military action was undertaken,” Jeffries said in a statement. “Congress must be fully and immediately briefed in a classified setting,” he added. “Donald Trump shoulders complete and total responsibility for any adverse consequences that flow from his unilateral military action.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): Though a Trump ally, she urged for peace: “Let us join together and pray for the safety of our U.S. troops and Americans in the Middle East.”

Iran: Tehran condemned the strikes as "criminal aggression."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran's territory... by all force and means."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Trump a "lawless bully" and said he had betrayed his own voters.

Russia:

“Grossly violates international law,” said the Foreign Ministry, condemning damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

China's foreign ministry "strongly condemns" the strikes, saying they "seriously violate" the UN charter.

Who raised concerns and called for restraint Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said he reiterated India’s call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace.

“Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” PM Modi said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. "Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated: “The UK did not participate in these strikes. We urge Iran to show restraint.” Lammy wrote: "Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. The US has taken action to alleviate the threat that would pose to the global community. The UK did not participate in these strikes. We urge Iran to show restraint and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

European Union: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: "Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security. I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation. EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow."

France President Emmanuel Macron called Iranian President Pezeshkian to urge restraint: "Following last night’s strikes, I called for de-escalation and for Iran to exercise the utmost restraint in this dangerous context, to allow a return to diplomacy. Engaging in dialogue and securing a clear commitment from Iran to renounce nuclear weapons are essential to avoid the worst for the entire region. There is no alternative: this is the only path to peace and security for all."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely alarmed." "There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world."

Saudi Arabia called for "diplomatic solutions" and warned of "highly sensitive circumstances."

Canada PM Mark Carney said the region remains "highly volatile" despite the intent to neutralise nuclear threats.

"Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security, and Canada has been consistently clear that Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

While U.S. military action taken last night was designed to alleviate that threat, the situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile. Stability in the region is a priority.

Canada calls on parties to return immediately to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis. As G7 leaders agreed in Kananaskis, the resolution of the Iranian crisis should lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," Carney wrote.