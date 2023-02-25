US student loans: High inflation, multi-decadal high unemployment rate may give stress to borrowers ahead
- US inflation eased slightly at 6.4% in January 2023 from the previous month's print of 6.5%. This is lesser than what the market had expected.
- Meanwhile, the US unemployment rate has dropped to 3.4% --- which is the lowest jobless reading since May 1969.
The performance of student loans has been solid, however, borrowers are likely to face pressure from high inflation and a spike in unemployment in the United States. Although there is some cooling in US inflation however not enough to hold Federal Reserve back from raising interest rates. Meanwhile, currently, the country's unemployment rate is at a multi-decadal low.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×