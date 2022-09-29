US student visa interviews to start from November: US embassy. Full details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:08 PM IST
Don Heflin announced the interviews are going to go from mid-November to the end of December
The US embassy in India on Thursday announced that interviews for the student visa will open from mid-November and will go on till end of December. Don Heflin, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, US Embassy, announced the same while discussing the visa wait times and visa processing in consular sections across India during a live chat on facebook (which was also streamed on Instagram)