US student visa interviews to start from November: US embassy. Full details here

Adressing the same, the US Embassy in India on its website has put up a note earlier this month saying, "Due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions to our operations since March 2020, appointment demand is high across all visa categories and wait times may be lengthy for most routine nonimmigrant visa appointments at the U.S. Embassy New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}