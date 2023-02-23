US student visa: Now you can apply for FI visa 1 year before classes start
- However, students can only enter the US on their visa 30 days before the start of their program.
The United States Department of State has announced a significant update that will provide much-needed relief for international students looking to study in the US. The update allows prospective F-1 visa applicants to apply for their visa up to 365 days before their academic term begins. Previously, visa interviews could only be scheduled up to 120 days before the term start, and I-20 forms could only be issued 4-6 months before the term start.
