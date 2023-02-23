The United States Department of State has announced a significant update that will provide much-needed relief for international students looking to study in the US. The update allows prospective F-1 visa applicants to apply for their visa up to 365 days before their academic term begins. Previously, visa interviews could only be scheduled up to 120 days before the term start, and I-20 forms could only be issued 4-6 months before the term start.

This update gives students more time to prepare and apply for their visas, as universities can now accept and issue I-20 forms 12-14 months before term time. However, there is a caveat: students can only enter the US on their visa 30 days before the start of their program.

"F and M student visas can now be issued up to 365 days in advance of the I-20 program start date, allowing more time for students to apply for a visa. Students are still not allowed to enter the U.S. on a student visa more than 30 days before their program start date," the US Department of State announced.

F and M student visas can now be issued up to 365 days in advance of the I-20 program start date, allowing more time for students to apply for a visa. Students are still not allowed to enter the U.S. on a student visa more than 30 days before their program start date. pic.twitter.com/jHUaNZYkE8 — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) February 21, 2023

The updated policy will provide more flexibility and time for international students to plan and prepare for their studies in the US. With the new policy, they will be able to apply for their visas and complete other necessary preparations well in advance of the term start. Additionally, universities will have more time to process I-20 forms and assist their international students with their applications.

India is the United States' number one priority: Visa official

Meanwhile, an US Visa official said India is the United States' number one priority and that after the COVID pandemic, there has been a rise of around 36 per cent in visa processing across the country.

While addressing a media interaction organised by Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies on Tuesday, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs Julie Stufft said, "India is the number one priority that we are facing right now. We are absolutely committed to getting out of this situation. Anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or visa have to wait for that's not certainly our ideal."

She further stated, "So far this year, we have issued 36 per cent more visas than we did before the COVID pandemic in India. And that is a huge percentage of progress."