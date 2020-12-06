The US added 213,877 new cases on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day of infections above 2 lakh, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The number was below the record set the day before of 228,419 -- and weekend reporting is often lower. The seven-day average of cases is now more than 191,300, a 16% increase over the previous week.

Another 2,301 people died, the fifth consecutive day above 2,000. A record of 2,867 fatalities was recorded on Thursday.

Stay-at-home orders will come into effect in Southern California and San Joaquin Valley at 11:59 p.m., local time, after intensive-care capacity fell below a 15% threshold in both regions.

The orders affect about 33 million people, or 84% of the state’s population, according to the Los Angeles Times. The restrictions, lasting at least three weeks, will mean shutdowns of bars, hair salons, live-audience sport and other activities. Los Angeles and San Diego are both in Southern California.

Five San Francisco Bay Area counties will also soon begin restrictions. Their intensive-care capacity is still above the state-set 15% trigger level.

Some areas of the country will likely again need temporary "drastic" and "draconian" measures -- such as shutdowns or the suspension of elective procedures -- to protect the nation's health care system as COVID-19 continues to spread, said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Hospitalizations in Los Angeles County have tripled in the last week, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, adding the county will likely run out of beds in two to four weeks if cases continue climbing.

Public health officials urged people to stay at home as much as possible and wear a face mask when out in public. Local residents are also required to keep gatherings small, short and outdoors, and to limit them to those who live in their household.

Meanwhile, a top medical adviser to President Donald Trump’s administration saId Sunday he's confident that the Food and Drug Administration will approve the coronavirus vaccine from pharmaceutical company Pfizer this week.

FDA officials will meet to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and it could be authorized almost immediately.

“Based on the data I know I expect the FDA to make a positive decision, but of course, it’s their decision," said Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed told CBS “Face the Nation."

But White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx warned Americans not to let their guard down even so.

Birx, speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press," noted that more than 100 million Americans suffered preexisting heath conditions that put them at high risk if they contract the virus. The vast majority of those won’t have access to the vaccine for months still.

“I want to be very frank with the American people," Birx said. “The vaccine’s critical, but it’s not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge, and we know precisely what to do."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via