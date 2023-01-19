US Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:48 AM IST
US Supreme Court has declined to block the laws adopted by the New York last year regulating gun purchases
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses.