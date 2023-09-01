US Supreme Court Justice justifies accepting private jet flights from Republican mega-donor2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:27 AM IST
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under scrutiny for accepting private jet flights from a Republican mega-donor.
Recently-released financial disclosure documents have thrown US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas into the spotlight for accepting private jet flights from a Texas businessman. Thomas was granted these trips by Harlan Crow, a Republican mega-donor, raising ethical questions about the independence and conduct of the judicial official.