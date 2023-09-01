comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ News / World/  US Supreme Court Justice justifies accepting private jet flights from Republican mega-donor
Back

US Supreme Court Justice justifies accepting private jet flights from Republican mega-donor

 2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:27 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under scrutiny for accepting private jet flights from a Republican mega-donor.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses during a group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)Premium
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses during a group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

Recently-released financial disclosure documents have thrown US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas into the spotlight for accepting private jet flights from a Texas businessman. Thomas was granted these trips by Harlan Crow, a Republican mega-donor, raising ethical questions about the independence and conduct of the judicial official.

These filings, which include Thomas and fellow conservative Justice Samuel Alito, were published two months later than those of the other seven justices on the Supreme Court bench.

These disclosures come at a time when public faith in the American judiciary has reportedly waned. Polling data from Reuters and Ipsos in August showed that only 39% of Americans now hold a favourable view of the Supreme Court. This is a significant drop from June's 52%, likely influenced by a momentous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalised abortion across the United States.

Also Read: 2024 US Presidential Elections: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy hopes for stronger US-India ties

For Thomas, the travel expenses seem to have been the tip of the iceberg. In the same filing, he also revealed that he had sold three properties in Savannah, Georgia, to Crow for $133,000 back in 2014.

According to Thomas, leaving this transaction out of previous financial disclosures was an oversight. Further disclosures indicate that personal bank accounts held by Thomas had a combined balance ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 in the previous year. Additionally, a life insurance policy for his wife, Ginni Thomas, was valued at less than $100,000 in 2021.

The reason cited by Thomas for accepting the luxurious means of transport was increased security risks. He stated that his security detail advised non-commercial travel whenever feasible, particularly following a leak that indicated the court's intention to overturn established abortion rights, Reuters reported.

The Supreme Court's decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade in the subsequent month seemed to confirm the leaked information. This controversial ruling was led by the court's conservative majority, including Thomas.

Also Read: Eminem asks Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs for US presidential campaign

Besides Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito's filing disclosed nearly $30,000 in teaching income and a sponsored trip to Rome for a conference speech. Both justices had received extensions for submitting these mandatory reports, which are standard procedures for certain high-ranking government officials.

The late and piecemeal nature of these disclosures has fuelled a growing conversation about the ethical conduct of U.S. Supreme Court justices. This includes not just their rulings, but also their personal financial activities and the influences that may sway them.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 07:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App