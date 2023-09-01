Recently-released financial disclosure documents have thrown US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas into the spotlight for accepting private jet flights from a Texas businessman. Thomas was granted these trips by Harlan Crow, a Republican mega-donor, raising ethical questions about the independence and conduct of the judicial official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These filings, which include Thomas and fellow conservative Justice Samuel Alito, were published two months later than those of the other seven justices on the Supreme Court bench.

These disclosures come at a time when public faith in the American judiciary has reportedly waned. Polling data from Reuters and Ipsos in August showed that only 39% of Americans now hold a favourable view of the Supreme Court. This is a significant drop from June's 52%, likely influenced by a momentous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalised abortion across the United States.

For Thomas, the travel expenses seem to have been the tip of the iceberg. In the same filing, he also revealed that he had sold three properties in Savannah, Georgia, to Crow for $133,000 back in 2014.

According to Thomas, leaving this transaction out of previous financial disclosures was an oversight. Further disclosures indicate that personal bank accounts held by Thomas had a combined balance ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 in the previous year. Additionally, a life insurance policy for his wife, Ginni Thomas, was valued at less than $100,000 in 2021.

The reason cited by Thomas for accepting the luxurious means of transport was increased security risks. He stated that his security detail advised non-commercial travel whenever feasible, particularly following a leak that indicated the court's intention to overturn established abortion rights, Reuters reported.

The Supreme Court's decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade in the subsequent month seemed to confirm the leaked information. This controversial ruling was led by the court's conservative majority, including Thomas.

Besides Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito's filing disclosed nearly $30,000 in teaching income and a sponsored trip to Rome for a conference speech. Both justices had received extensions for submitting these mandatory reports, which are standard procedures for certain high-ranking government officials.

The late and piecemeal nature of these disclosures has fuelled a growing conversation about the ethical conduct of U.S. Supreme Court justices. This includes not just their rulings, but also their personal financial activities and the influences that may sway them.

(With Reuters inputs)