Home >News >World >US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid, has no symptoms

US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid, has no symptoms

Premium
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is seen at the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
1 min read . 06:41 PM IST Agencies

  • The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The high court said in a press release said that Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The high court said in a press release said that Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

