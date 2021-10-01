US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid, has no symptoms

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The high court said in a press release said that Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

