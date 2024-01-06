 US Presidential Polls 2024: Supreme Court to decide on Donald Trump's eligibility for presidential run | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ News / World/  US Presidential Polls 2024: Supreme Court to decide on Donald Trump's eligibility for presidential run
Back Back

US Presidential Polls 2024: Supreme Court to decide on Donald Trump's eligibility for presidential run

 Livemint

US Presidential Elections 2024: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Donald Trump's appeal in a Colorado case related to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Arguments are scheduled for February 8, with a decision expected before Super Tuesday on March 5.

(FILES) Former US President Donald Trump sits in the New York State Supreme Court during the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization in New York on December 7, 2023. New York's attorney general is seeking $370 million from former president Donald Trump in a fraud case which has seen the real estate mogul accused of inflating the value of his properties, court documents showed on January 5, 2024. Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his two eldest sons are accused of fraudulently inflating the value of real estate assets to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / POOL / AFP) (AFP)Premium
(FILES) Former US President Donald Trump sits in the New York State Supreme Court during the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization in New York on December 7, 2023. New York's attorney general is seeking $370 million from former president Donald Trump in a fraud case which has seen the real estate mogul accused of inflating the value of his properties, court documents showed on January 5, 2024. Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his two eldest sons are accused of fraudulently inflating the value of real estate assets to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

US Presidential Polls 2024: The Supreme Court said on Friday that the court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be excluded from the ballot due to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, thereby firmly involving the court in the dynamics of the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

As reported by AP, recognizing the urgency imposed by the imminent commencement of presidential primary ballots, the justices have acknowledged the imperative to make a decision swiftly. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear Trump's appeal in a Colorado case, stemming from his involvement in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Also Read: Donald Trump appeals to US Supreme Court to overturn ballot ban in Colorado

Highlighting the pressing nature of the matter, the Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for February 8, a period typically designated for an almost monthlong winter break for the justices.

The expedited timeline aims to facilitate a court decision before Super Tuesday on March 5, a pivotal day with the highest number of delegates at stake, including in Colorado.

AP reported that Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign event in Iowa, said: “All I want is fair. I just hope that they’re going to be fair."

Also Read: Donald Trump civil fraud case: Daughter Ivanka must take the witness stand, rules judge

The court will be considering for the first time the meaning and reach of a provision of the 14th Amendment “barring some people who engaged in insurrection from holding public office." Enacted in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, the amendment has seen infrequent utilization, with the nation's highest court.

In a narrow 4-3 decision last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump should be excluded from the Republican primary ballot. This landmark ruling marked the inaugural application of the 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate from participating in the electoral process.

Also Read: White House condemns Donald Trump's remarks on immigration as ‘fascist, violent white supremacists’

Donald Trump is pursuing a separate appeal in state court regarding a decision by Maine's Democratic secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, who deemed him ineligible to be included on the state's ballot due to his involvement in the Capitol attack.

The rulings from both the Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine secretary of state are currently in a state of suspension, awaiting the resolution of the ongoing appeals.

(With inputs from AP)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Jan 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App