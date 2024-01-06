US Presidential Polls 2024: Supreme Court to decide on Donald Trump's eligibility for presidential run
US Presidential Elections 2024: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Donald Trump's appeal in a Colorado case related to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Arguments are scheduled for February 8, with a decision expected before Super Tuesday on March 5.
US Presidential Polls 2024: The Supreme Court said on Friday that the court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be excluded from the ballot due to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, thereby firmly involving the court in the dynamics of the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.