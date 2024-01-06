US Presidential Polls 2024: The Supreme Court said on Friday that the court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be excluded from the ballot due to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, thereby firmly involving the court in the dynamics of the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AP, recognizing the urgency imposed by the imminent commencement of presidential primary ballots, the justices have acknowledged the imperative to make a decision swiftly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear Trump's appeal in a Colorado case, stemming from his involvement in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the pressing nature of the matter, the Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for February 8, a period typically designated for an almost monthlong winter break for the justices.

The expedited timeline aims to facilitate a court decision before Super Tuesday on March 5, a pivotal day with the highest number of delegates at stake, including in Colorado. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AP reported that Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign event in Iowa, said: “All I want is fair. I just hope that they’re going to be fair."

The court will be considering for the first time the meaning and reach of a provision of the 14th Amendment “barring some people who engaged in insurrection from holding public office." Enacted in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, the amendment has seen infrequent utilization, with the nation's highest court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a narrow 4-3 decision last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump should be excluded from the Republican primary ballot. This landmark ruling marked the inaugural application of the 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate from participating in the electoral process.

Donald Trump is pursuing a separate appeal in state court regarding a decision by Maine's Democratic secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, who deemed him ineligible to be included on the state's ballot due to his involvement in the Capitol attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rulings from both the Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine secretary of state are currently in a state of suspension, awaiting the resolution of the ongoing appeals.

(With inputs from AP)

