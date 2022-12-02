Biden’s student-debt plan still on hold, Supreme Court will hear appeal2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 01:56 AM IST
The justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to lift an injunction issued on 14 November
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority.