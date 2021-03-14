US surpasses 100 million covid-19 vaccines administered
- President Biden’s direction to states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 raises pressure on officials to raise the pace
President Biden’s direction to states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 will pressure governors and local officials to increase the pace of their rollouts, as the U.S. surpassed 100 million vaccinations on Friday.
The milestone comes as the inoculation drive gains pace in the U.S. and as new cases of Covid-19 have dropped in recent weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data-tracker website showed Friday that some 101 million doses of the three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. have been administered so far.
