Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US surpasses 100 million covid-19 vaccines administered

US surpasses 100 million covid-19 vaccines administered

AP Photo
6 min read . 01:57 PM IST STEPHANIE ARMOUR, The Wall Street Journal

  • President Biden’s direction to states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 raises pressure on officials to raise the pace

President Biden’s direction to states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 will pressure governors and local officials to increase the pace of their rollouts, as the U.S. surpassed 100 million vaccinations on Friday.

The milestone comes as the inoculation drive gains pace in the U.S. and as new cases of Covid-19 have dropped in recent weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data-tracker website showed Friday that some 101 million doses of the three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. have been administered so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New draft policy increases the scope of e-commerce

3 min read . 02:26 PM IST

Covid-19 These 7 states account for 87.73% of new cases reported in a day

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST

Swiss ask if late Saudi king broke law with $100 million gift

3 min read . 01:47 PM IST

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

2 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.