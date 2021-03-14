US surpasses 100 million covid-19 vaccines administered

The milestone comes as the inoculation drive gains pace in the U.S. and as new cases of Covid-19 have dropped in recent weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data-tracker website showed Friday that some 101 million doses of the three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. have been administered so far.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in