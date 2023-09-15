US suspects China's defence chief Li Shangfu under probe by Beijing: Report

The US government believes that China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu is under investigation by Beijing and has subsequently been removed from his responsibilities, as reported by The Financial Times citing American officials.

The report came shortly before high-ranking diplomat Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, stated on social media that Li "hasn't been seen or heard from in 3 weeks," and that the minister might have been placed under house arrest, as reported by AFP.

These recent events contribute to the mounting signs of possible instability within the Beijing leadership. In July, the unexplained disappearance and subsequent removal of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang raised questions.

AFP noted, China underwent a leadership transition within its Rocket Force, the division responsible for managing its nuclear weaponry, within the same month. The former commander, Li Yuchao, had been absent from public view for an extended period leading up to his removal, and official explanations for his dismissal were notably absent.

Before his removal from office, the former commander Li Yuchao had not made public appearances for a substantial period, spanning several weeks. Interestingly, the official media outlet Xinhua did not offer any official explanation for his dismissal.

The Times reported that three US officials as well as two people briefed on intelligence said the United States determined Li Shangfu had been stripped of his duties as minister.

The basis on which President Joe Biden's administration reached the conclusion that Li was the subject of an investigation remains unclear. The White House has not made any public statements regarding this issue.

In August, Li traveled to Russia and participated in a security conference near Moscow on August 15. Just two days later, the Belarusian government released official photographs of Li meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

Li has made it clear that he will not engage in meetings with US counterparts until Washington lifts the sanctions imposed on him by then-President Donald Trump in 2018. These sanctions were imposed due to Li's involvement in the procurement of Russian military technology.