US suspects China's defence chief Li Shangfu under probe by Beijing: Report

US suspects China's defence chief Li Shangfu under probe by Beijing: Report3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is believed to be under investigation and has been removed from his responsibilities, raising questions about possible instability within Beijing's leadership.
The US government believes that China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu is under investigation by Beijing and has subsequently been removed from his responsibilities, as reported by The Financial Times citing American officials.
The recent disappearance of a high-ranking Chinese official from the public eye, a pattern that has occurred before, prompted Ambassador Emanuel, who has been vocal in his criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to add to the speculation about this matter on September 7 and then once more a week later.
"President Xi's cabinet lineup is now resembling Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None. First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen in public for two weeks," Emanuel posted last week on X, the former Twitter, using the hashtag #MysteryInBeijingBuilding.
On Thursday, in another post on his official ambassador account that appeared to openly provoke the Xi government, he questioned whether Beijing authorities have restricted Li's movements.
"1st: Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen or heard from in 3 weeks. 2nd: He was a no-show for his trip to Vietnam," he wrote.
"Now: He's absent from his scheduled meeting with the Singaporean Chief of Navy because he was placed on house arrest???... Might be getting crowded in there."
Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff known for his assertive demeanor and confrontational political approach, made these comments. It's worth noting that these remarks come during a period of increased trade and geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, AFP noted.
(With inputs from AFP)