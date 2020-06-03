Trump suspends Chinese Airline flights to US as relations fray

WASHINGTON : The US government on Wednesday warned China that it will suspend passenger airline flights from that nation if Beijing doesn’t allow American carriers to reenter that market, an escalation in tensions between the two nations, news agency Bloomberg reported.

The action responds to China’s failure to permit US carriers from expanding service there in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak that prompted flight cuts early this year, said two people familiar with the decision who couldn’t be identified because it wasn’t finalized yet.

The notice was released from the Department of Transportation.

The restrictions are expected to take effect on June 16 but the date could be moved up by Trump, the people briefed on the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have asked to resume flights to China this month, even as Chinese carriers have continued US flights during the pandemic, Reuters said.

The order applies to Air China, China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines Co and Hainan Airlines Holding Co, Reuters said.

The White House and Transportation Department declined to comment on the matter. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's administration on May 22 accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China and ordered four Chinese carriers to file flight schedules with the US government.

The administration is also cracking down on Chinese passenger airline charter flights and will warn carriers not to expect approvals. Administration officials have suggested charter flights have been used to circumvent Chinese government limits on flights.

On Jan. 31, the US government barred from entry most non-U.S. citizens who had been in China within the previous 14 days due to the coronavirus crisis but did not impose any restrictions on Chinese flights. Major U.S. carriers voluntarily decided to halt all passenger flights to China in February.





