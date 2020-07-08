US takes a cue from India, may ban China’s apps

Tensions in the South China Sea—a strategic waterway through which approximately $5 trillion worth of goods are shipped every year—and between India and China have brought two US aircraft carriers into the region. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday that the US military “will continue to stand strong" in relation to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else. “The message is clear. We’re not going to stand by and let China or anyone else take the reins in terms of being the most powerful, dominant force, whether it’s in that region or over here," Meadows said.