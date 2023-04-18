A 13-year-old boy from Ohio state of United States died after ingesting 12 to 14 pills of Benadryl, an antihistamine as part of the "Benadryl Challenge" on the social media platform TikTok. The "Benadryl Challenge" encourage users on the platform to take a large dosage of the medicine to experience hallucinations.

As part of the challenge, Jacob Stevens ingested the pills while his friends shot him on camera. According to Jacob's father, Justin Stevens, who spoke to ABC6, his son had overdosed while being in the company of his friends at home last weekend. Allegedly, a video captured by his companions depicted the teenager experiencing convulsions after attempting the social media challenge.

"When he did it all came at once and it was too much for his body," he said.

Jacob was immediately rushed to the hospital and the teenager died after suffering for six days on the ventilator. Jacob's father described it as the “worst day of his life."

"No brain scan, there was nothing there," the devastated father said. "They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there - but he will never open his eyes, he'll never breathe, smile, walk or talk."

The tragic incident involving Jacob has compelled his family to urge other parents to be vigilant about the "Benadryl Challenge" and to keep a watchful eye on their children's online behavior to avoid any potential future occurrences. Moreover, Jacob's father has taken the lead in approaching local lawmakers to consider implementing regulations such as age restrictions on the sale of medication such as Benadryl.

The "Benadryl challenge" is not something new and US Food and Drug Administration is warning against the challenge since 2020, with several cases of medicine overdose cropping up. The division of Johnson & Johnson that is accountable for manufacturing Benadryl has posted a warning on its website, stating that the "dangerous trend" of the Benadryl Challenge should be halted immediately.