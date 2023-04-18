US teen dies after attempting viral ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on TikTok2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- Benadryl Challenge encourage users on TikTok to take a large dosage of the medicine to experience hallucinations
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio state of United States died after ingesting 12 to 14 pills of Benadryl, an antihistamine as part of the "Benadryl Challenge" on the social media platform TikTok. The "Benadryl Challenge" encourage users on the platform to take a large dosage of the medicine to experience hallucinations.
