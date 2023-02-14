Teenage girls in the US are reeling from the highest level of distress in a decade, a report by Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has revealed.

As per the latest CDC data, almost three in every five US teen girls reported a feeling of hopelessness in 2021--nearly twice among the teenage boys in the country.

Besides, the number of reported sexual violence and suicide risk cases has risen among teen girls in the US in the same year.

US CDC in its Youth Risk Behavior Survey mentioned that at least one in 10 high school girls said they have been forced to have sex- a 27% increase since a survey conducted in 2019.

Moreover, a third of girls said in a survey that they considered taking their lives--a 60% rise since 2011.

The CDC, which has conducted the youth survey every two years for three decades, collects the responses from high school students.

CDC's key findings about US teenagers:

57% of teen girls reported feeling sad or hopeless in 2021

30% reported considering suicide

18% experienced sexual violence

14% reported ever being forced to have sex.

Further, the CDC data underlined the rising stress level among LGBTQ teens. More than one in five LGBTQ teens reported that they had attempted suicide during the past year.

Other recent reports have also found worsening rates of depression and anxiety among young LGBTQ people in the US at a time when nearly one in five high school students do not identify as heterosexual.

The survey findings revealed that Covid has also impacted the mental health of teens severely. Overall, more than 40% of high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in their regular activities for at least two weeks, CDC mentioned.

Last year, the US Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of experts that guides US health recommendations, said that all children 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

Tackling the mental health crisis of teens in the US:

Tackling the mental health crisis has become a priority for the Biden administration in America. In January 2023, the US Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $245 million in Bipartisan Safer Communities Act funding to support youth mental health programmes.

In addition to this, the Seattle city school district filed a novel lawsuit against Alphabet Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., and other tech companies alleging that social media contributes to students’ anxiety, depression, and other psychological troubles. Similar claims were filed last year by families of distressed children.

Alphabet has responded to the Seattle suit, saying that it has invested in creating safe experiences for children and prioritizes their well-being.

Meanwhile, the US CDC said it is helping schools mount more support services and educational programs aimed at teaching students about sexual consent and managing emotions. The agency works with school districts across the country to create inclusive education programmes.