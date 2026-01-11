US tells Americans to leave Venezuela immediately; warns against ‘colectivos’, severe risks to citizens

The United States cautioned its citizens not to travel to Venezuela as the security situation there "remains fluid." The US Department of State Consular Affairs said on Saturday, "As international flights have resumed, US citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately."

US citizens in Venezuela should "remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling by road," the department stated in its statement shared on X.

"All consular services in Venezuela, routine and emergency, remain suspended. The US government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela," it added.

‘Colectivos’ The US department further warned against "colectivos". It said, “Before departure, US citizens should take precautions and be aware of their surroundings. There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the United States.”

It stated that Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – "due to severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure."

The department noted that intermittent power and utility outages continue throughout Venezuela.

Key actions to take In its statement, the US Department of State Consular Affairs also shared some tips and "actions" Americans currently in or outside Venezuela must take. Here are some key points:

Do not travel to Venezuela. US citizens in Venezuela should take precautions to ensure their safety. All US citizens in Venezuela are advised to leave Venezuela as soon as they feel it is safe to do so. US citizens in Venezuela are advised to check flight information in order to depart the country. Some commercial airlines have resumed operations from Venezuela, but tickets may be subject to high demand and limited availability. Monitor airlines’ communications and websites for updated information. US citizens in Venezuela should establish multiple methods of communication with friends and family outside of Venezuela. US citizens who choose not to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations, as the US government is unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela. Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow us on Facebook and X to receive security updates. Trump's actions in Venezuela US President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to take control of Venezuela’s oil industry after capturing the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and bringing him to the US to face criminal charges.

The US president has since exhorted companies such as Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips to invest a combined $100 billion in the country to revive its oil infrastructurem, Reuters reported.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters that nearly $5 billion in Venezuela’s monetary assets at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), known as special drawing rights, could be used to help rebuild the nation’s economy.

He reportedly plans to meet with the heads of the IMF and the World Bank next week to discuss re-engaging with Venezuela.

The US Treasury chief also claimed in an exclusive interview with Reuters that additional US sanctions on Venezuela could be lifted as soon as next week to facilitate oil sales.