The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates. Hamid Karzai International Airport has seen a chaotic crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago.

As thousands of Americans and Afghans wait at the airport for flights or gather nervously outside its gates, there have been "sporadic" reports, confirmed by the Pentagon, of Taliban fighters or other militants beating and harassing people trying to flee.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the alert from the US embassy in Kabul said.

Up to 15,000 Americans need to be evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Biden, who says the administration wants to get at least 50,000 Afghan allies and their family members out of the country.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the military was urgently trying to complete the evacuation of Kabul by the end of August.

"We've been very honest about the fact that we know that we're fighting against both time and space," he said, adding, "that's the race we're in right now."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.