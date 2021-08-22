US tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to 'security threats'1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Hamid Karzai International Airport has seen a chaotic crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hamid Karzai International Airport has seen a chaotic crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago.
The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates. Hamid Karzai International Airport has seen a chaotic crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago.
The United States on Saturday urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing "potential security threats" near its gates. Hamid Karzai International Airport has seen a chaotic crush of people hoping to flee the Taliban takeover of the country a week ago.
As thousands of Americans and Afghans wait at the airport for flights or gather nervously outside its gates, there have been "sporadic" reports, confirmed by the Pentagon, of Taliban fighters or other militants beating and harassing people trying to flee.
As thousands of Americans and Afghans wait at the airport for flights or gather nervously outside its gates, there have been "sporadic" reports, confirmed by the Pentagon, of Taliban fighters or other militants beating and harassing people trying to flee.
"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the alert from the US embassy in Kabul said.
"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the alert from the US embassy in Kabul said.
Up to 15,000 Americans need to be evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Biden, who says the administration wants to get at least 50,000 Afghan allies and their family members out of the country.
Up to 15,000 Americans need to be evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Biden, who says the administration wants to get at least 50,000 Afghan allies and their family members out of the country.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the military was urgently trying to complete the evacuation of Kabul by the end of August.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the military was urgently trying to complete the evacuation of Kabul by the end of August.
"We've been very honest about the fact that we know that we're fighting against both time and space," he said, adding, "that's the race we're in right now."
"We've been very honest about the fact that we know that we're fighting against both time and space," he said, adding, "that's the race we're in right now."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!