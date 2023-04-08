US: Texas judge suspends approval of abortion pill mifepristone. What happens next?5 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:42 AM IST
- Anti-abortion groups led by the Texas-based Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, claiming that it approved mifepristone for abortion in 2000 using an unlawful process and did not adequately consider the drug's safety
US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas on Friday suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which will essentially make sales of the pill illegal in the U.S., while a legal challenge proceeds.
